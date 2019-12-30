Diagnostic Biomarker Market, By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other), By Diagnostic Technique (Elisa, Colorimetric Assay, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay, Other), By End-Users (Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Research Centers), Forecast 2019-2025

Global diagnostic biomarkers market is estimated to witness a growth rate of 12.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market value of global diagnostic biomarker market was estimated to $12.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $25.6 billion in 2023. The global diagnostic biomarker market is significantly increased during the forecast period. The biomarker is the technology that is used to detect the incidence and outcome of the disease. A biomarker may be a molecular secreted that is obtained from the blood, or tissue, blood fluids, and tumor.

The biomarker technology has become an essential part of diagnosis cancer and enables patients with the benefit-risk balance to receive certain treatments. Cancer is referred to as an abnormal growth of the cells. Cancer biomarker is a process or substance that indicates the presence of cancer in the body. Genetic, epigenetic, glycemic, proteomic, and imaging biomarkers are used for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and epidemiology.

The cancer biomarkers used as risk indicators for various types of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer among others. Key cancer biomarkers include SCC, CEA, NSE Cyfra 21, PSA (prostate cancer), TPA (Lung cancer), CA15-3, EGF R, and Cytokeratin 4 (breast cancer). There are various key factors that are attributing towards the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market such as the development are increasing using of biomarkers in the field of diagnostics and drug discovery, improvement in RandD funding from government and rising prevalence of cancer.

For the development of biomarkers, the high capital investment is required and the high cost is required for cancer diagnosis is the factor affecting the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market. The biomarkers are commonly used for breast cancer that is used to reduce the risk of cancer such as hormone therapy drugs and enable them to treat breast cancer. Moreover, tamoxifen and raloxifene have been used for the prevention of breast cancer. The hormone receptor (HR) positive breast cancers are those that contain estrogen receptor (ER) and progesterone receptor (PR) due to this cancer grow in response to these hormones and can be treated with hormone therapies.

The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 that is (HER2) has been endorsed to be a prognostic factor and predictor of response to HER2 targeting therapy. The biomarker is used to quantify the residual risk of patients and to indicate the potential value of additional treatment strategies. Furthermore, the inhibitors also play a prominent role in breast cancer such as aromatase inhibitors that consist of exemestane and anastrozole. Due to changing levels of ovarian hormones, it makes less estrogen such inhibitors have been used flourishing the growth of the global diagnostic biomarker market.

Global Diagnostic Biomarker Market- Segmentation

By Application

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Other

By Diagnostic Technique

• Elisa

• Colorimetric Assay

• Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

• Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay

• Other

By End-Users

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs

• Research Centers

Global Diagnostic Biomarker Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

