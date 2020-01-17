Express yourself! Amphitheater Public School District is happy to help students express themselves through the introduction of Maker Spaces in several of their schools. Maker Spaces are classrooms-turned-creative-outlets. The renovated classrooms include multiple craft materials and supplies for students to bring their imaginations to life through creation. Typically, each student gets to spend at least one day a week in the Maker Space to innovate and create.

Why is it important for kids to get their weekly fix to create in the Maker’s Space?

Maker Spaces are the ultimate STEM space. In Maker Spaces, children use science, technology, engineering and math to invent and innovate. Maker Spaces also provide an outlet for creativity, an important opportunity for children, who are developing emotionally and intellectually. Maker Spaces help children develop problem-solving, creative-thinking, collaboration and communication skills. Assignments tap into all academic areas in a way that brings material to life.

Amphitheater School District plans to have a Maker Space in every school in the next five years. Amphitheater is helping students combine high-level academic content with creativity in a hands-on, minds-on environment. Kids get to express themselves and experiment with problem-solving in new ways. It is essential to give children time to explore and create without limits. Students at Amphitheater Public Schools have the opportunity to grow emotionally and developmentally through creative activities with Maker Spaces, which allow students to get hands-on experience with exploring and discovering.

To learn more about Maker’s Spaces at Amphitheater, check out this video!

About Amphitheater Public Schools

Amphitheater Public Schools has a long history of excellence, going back to 1893, when the first school opened with 11 students. Today the District has 21 campuses and more than 12,500 students. Amphi’s teachers are skilled and highly qualified. They participate in ongoing professional development, and many have national certification. They have excellent and well-proven strategies to enhance learning. Amphitheater Public Schools offer a demanding and rigorous curriculum aligned with current standards. The District’s educators focus on skills students need in today’s workplace, including creativity and innovation, critical thinking, communication and collaboration. We prepare students to meet the challenges of a changing world.

We invite you to explore all Amphi has to offer, from Preschool through 12th Grade by visiting Amphitheater Public School District home page as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @amphischools #DiscoverAmphi.

