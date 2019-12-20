Online On-demand Home Services Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Global “Online On-demand Home Services Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Online On-demand Home Services Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Online On-demand Home Services market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 53% with revenue USD 1,574.86 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 32.14%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE:

Home care and design

Repair and maintenance

Health, wellness, and beauty

Others

The home care and design segment generate revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. For instance, Germany-based Helpling GmbH and Co. KG (Helpling) provides cleaning services and furniture assembly services in several cities across the world. A rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions in the segment, will fuel the market growth.

The market growth by the home care and design segment will be faster than that of the others segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online on-demand home services market size.

About Online On-demand Home Services Market:

Online On-demand Home Services Market analysis considers sales from home care and design; repair and maintenance; health, wellness, and beauty; and other services. Our study also finds the sales of online on-demand home services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the home care and design segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing business expansions will play a significant role in the home care and design segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online on-demand home services market report looks at factors such as advantages of online on-demand home services, growing internet penetration, and increasing number of startups entering the market. However, high competition among vendors, reliability of vendors, and lack of a standard pricing model may hamper the growth of the online on-demand home services industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Online On-demand Home Services Industry:

Driver: Increasing Number Of Start-Ups Entering The Market



Trends: Increasing Influence Of Digital Media



Challenges: High Competition Among Vendors



Increasing number of start-ups entering the market



The market is witnessing an increase in the number of startups as a result of increased seed funding in the form of investments. These startups are introducing attractive offers and interactive platforms to engage more customers and drive revenue. For instance, startups such as Houzz, Porch, and Pro help customers to connect with professional contractors to avail a wide range of household improvement services. The proliferation of such startups will lead to the expansion of the global online on-demand home services market at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.



Increasing influence of digital media



With the proliferation of internet-enabled smartphones, digital media has emerged as a key communication and marketing channel for vendors operating in the global online on-demand home services market. Service visibility is one of the principal factors in the marketing strategy implemented by online on-demand home service providers. Vendors are sending customers push messages and e-mails that contain information about new services and offers to promote their business. They are also leveraging social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others for service promotions and campaigns. Such marketing efforts are improving consumer engagement, thereby increasing awareness about the services offered by the vendors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Are:

Alfred Club Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

Cleanly Inc.

Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

MyClean Inc.

ServiceWhale Inc.

Serviz.com Inc.

and TaskRabbit Inc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Online On-demand Home Services market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Online On-demand Home Services Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

APAC was the largest market for online on-demand home services in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising number of smartphones and internet users is augmenting the use of online on-demand home services apps, contributing to market growth.The Online On-demand Home Services market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global online on-demand home services market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services manufacturers, that include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH and Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., Serviz.com Inc., and TaskRabbit Inc. Also, the online on-demand home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Online On-demand Home Services Market Report:

To analyze the Online On-demand Home Services consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online On-demand Home Services market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Online On-demand Home Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online On-demand Home Services market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

