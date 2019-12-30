Exam Room Equipment Market: Fortune Business Insights report studies latest Exam Room Equipment Market industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Exam Room Equipment Market industry scenario during the forecast period 2026

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key factor driving the global exam room equipment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Exam Room Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Integrated Diagnostic Systems, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Spirometer, Automated External Defibrillators, Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising emphasis on patient comfort and care is expected to contribute significantly to the global exam room equipment market growth.

According to the report, the rising cases of Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is predicted to boost the global exam room equipment market revenue. For instance, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 2017 that 94,000 people died from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) related complications. In addition, the rising emphasis on the presence and maintenance of essential exam room equipment by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will enable growth of the exam room equipment market.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In The Global Exam Room Equipment Market Are:

Cardinal Health

Becton

Dickinson and Company

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic (Covidien)

Key Segmentation of Exam Room Equipment Market:

By Product

Integrated Diagnostic Systems

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Spirometer

Automated External Defibrillators

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Launch of Navify Tumor Board 2.0 Will Propel Growth

Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company announced the launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, the first collaboration product from the partnership of GE Healthcare. Incorporating medical image viewing and storage capabilities with other patient data, the product enables tumour boards - multi-disciplinary teams who determine treatment plans for cancer patients. The launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0 is expected to aid growth of the global exam room equipment market during the forecast period because it enables radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard where patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team are stored. This allows specialist the complete patient diagnostic information in one location.

Furthermore, the launch of new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer is expected to benefit the global exam room equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Henry Schein Medical announced the launch of its new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer, that enables quicker diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

