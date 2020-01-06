Global Smart Locks report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open and close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

Scope of Smart Locks Market Report:

Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) and Master Lock (Fortune Brands) are the USA market leader. And just like ASSA ABLOY, Allegion continues to acquire peer companies to occupy more market share. In the Korean market, Samsung and ASSA ABLOY are the market masters. In Japan, MIWA Lock has absolute market share. August is a new enterprise in USA. In the future, August lock will be a strong contender.Smart locks’ downstream is wide and recently smart locks have acquired increasing significance in various fields of household field, commerce field and others. Globally, the smart locks market is mainly driven by growing demand for household.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of smart locks. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese smart locks production technology, their share in the global market will continue to increase, and competitiveness in the global market will also increases gradually.The worldwide market for Smart Locks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2480 million US$ in 2024, from 1950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Smart Locks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Locks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Smart Locks Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

Others

Market by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

This press release contains short but detailed information on Smart Locks Market which provides the all the answers related to the industrial growth. This report contains the global Smart Locks market research with top performing countries in this industry and provides segmentation with types and applications with top players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the Smart Locks Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Smart Locks industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Smart Locks industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Smart Locks?

Who are the key vendors in Smart Locks Market space?

What are the Smart Locks market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Locks industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Smart Locks?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Smart Locks Market?

