Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market by Drug Class (C1 Esterase Inhibitors, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonists, Kallikrein Inhibitors, and Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous Injection, and Oral), Geography and Forecast

In its recent market research report about the globalhereditary angioedema market, research analysts from Transparency Market Research state that it will exhibit a healthy CAGR of 9.10% for the given forecast period of 2017 to 2025. With such a robust rate of growth, the global hereditary angioedema market will reach a new market valuation of US$3.81 bn by the fall of 2025. The initial valuation of the hereditary angioedema market was at US$1.73 bn recorded in 2016.

Mergers and Acquisitions to Become Common for Leading Market Players

It is projected that the global market for hereditary angioedema will see a rise of several new and emerging players in the next few years of the projection period. The competitive landscape of the market is a consolidated one because of the presence of only handful of leading players. However, as more number of large enterprises engage in the activities of core research and development of angioedema therapeutics, the market is projected to flourish and expand in the coming few years. It is projected that leading players in the market will strive hard to maintain their market dominance and will deploy several aggressive marketing strategies. Since the global hereditary angioedema market is closely associated with the pharmaceutical and medical industries, the leading companies in the market are projected to form strategic partnerships and collaborations with the pharmacies, distributors, and other medical and healthcare bodies. In addition to this, mergers and takeovers are expected to becoming increasingly common as established players will go all out for maintaining their brand value in the global hereditary angioedema market.

Abysmal Effects of Angioderma to Propel Demand

Some of the leading players in the global hereditary angioedema market include names such as BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV, and Shire Plc. among others.

North America Market to Lead Global Market for Next Few Years

In terms of geographical segments, the region of North America is expected to dominate the global hereditary angioedema market for the aforementioned forecast period. There are several factors that are helping the regional segment to stay as the chief contributor in the global market. One of the primary driving factors for the growth of the regional market has been growing support and initiatives offered by the government for patients suffering from hereditary angioedema. Moreover, favorable policies for medical reimbursement have also helped in extending the reach of the market. Due to the early access of advanced technology, the instances of early detection of hereditary angioedema are high. This too has helped in the development of the regional segment.

