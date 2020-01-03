Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market by Top International Key Players | Merck KGaA, Medivir AB, Cetya Therapeutics, BioVision Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics, Abcam plc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., InvivoGen Forecast to 2026

The rising prevalence of cancer across the world is boosting the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled, “Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Class (Class I HDACs, Class II HDACS, Class III HDACs, Class IV HDACs), Application (Oncology, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Academic and research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026,”, and it states the rise in demand for treating cancer has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market globally.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the cancer segment will account for the largest share in the market, due to its rising prevalence. Increasing expenditure on healthcare especially for treatment of cancer is helping the cancer segment lead the market.

some of the key players in the global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market:

Merck KGaA

Medivir AB

Cetya Therapeutics

BioVision Inc.

RandD Systems, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics

Abcam plc.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

InvivoGen

Rising Incidence of Cancer Fuels Demand for Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global histone deacetylase market including the increasing number of cancer cases. Other factors include the presence of skilled professionals in developed regions, increasing number of neurological disorders and tumor cases, and supportive reimbursement policies by governments. As per the World Health Organization, the second major cause of death in the world is cancer. In 2018, cancer was the cause of death in an estimated 9.6 million people around the world.

On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of inadequate reimbursement policies. However, rise in awareness about various chronic diseases and the availability of advanced diagnostics for timely diagnosis of such diseases will help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

Market to Gain Impetus from Government Reimbursement Policies

From a geographical standpoint, the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is dominated by North America on account of rising prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer. The American Cancer Society states an estimated 12% of women in the U.S. develop breast cancer during their lifetime. The report also stated an estimate of 2300 men in the U.S. to be diagnosed with breast cancer. This, coupled with, the high acceptance of histone deacetylase inhibitors in developed nations of Canada and the U.S. is likely to help North America continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other hand, markets at Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing cases of neurological disorders and the improving healthcare facilities in the respective regions. Besides this, the surge in demand for advanced treatment by a large number of patients is a major factor propelling growth of the market.

Major Table of Content For Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

