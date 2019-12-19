The report firstly introduced the Apheresis Devices basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Global "Apheresis Devices Market" report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Apheresis Devices market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually.

The Global Apheresis Devices market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 6% with revenue USD 812.44 million” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.96%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT:

Systems

Consumables

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Apheresis Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Apheresis Devices Market:

Apheresis Devices Market analysis considers sales from both systems and consumable products. Our study also finds the sales of apheresis devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the apheresis system segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures and increasing technological advances will play a significant role in the apheresis system segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global apheresis devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of surgical procedures associated with trauma and injury cases. However, high costs associated with apheresis devices and procedures, lack of awareness about apheresis process, and shortage of donors required for apheresis process may hamper the growth of the apheresis devices industry over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players of Global Apheresis Devices Market:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cerus Corp.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corp.

HemaCare Corp.

Kaneka Corp.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

and Terumo Corp.

Apheresis Devices Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Apheresis Devices market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Apheresis Devices Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Number Of Surgical Procedures Associated With Trauma And Injury Cases



Trends: Technological Advances



Challenges: High Costs Associated With Apheresis Devices And Procedures





Growing number of surgical procedures associated with trauma and injury cases



The growing prevalence of various diseases have augmented the number of surgeries around the world. However, surgeries may result in severe blood loss. This increases the demand for blood transfusion using apheresis devices. Moreover, with the increase in the instances of injuries, the demand for apheresis devices in emergency departments of hospitals and clinics is increasing, which will lead to the expansion of the global apheresis devices market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Technological advances



The growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are mainly used by healthcare professionals for the apheresis process to obtain high-quality blood components. Vendors are focusing on the development of next-generation advanced apheresis devices with screen navigation, automated interface system, and graphical user interface display. The next-generation advanced apheresis devices help healthcare providers to offer effective and accurate patient care with high quality and integrity. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Apheresis Devices market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Apheresis Devices market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Apheresis Devices application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Apheresis Devices market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Apheresis Devices market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global apheresis devices market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading apheresis devices manufacturers, that include Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corp., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corp., HemaCare Corp., Kaneka Corp., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., and Terumo Corp. Also, the apheresis devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Apheresis Devices Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Technological advances



•Business strategies



•Growth in new indications for plasma products



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Asahi Kasei Corp.



•B. Braun Melsungen AG



•Cerus Corp.



•Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA



•Haemonetics Corp.



•HemaCare Corp.



•Kaneka Corp.



•Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.



•Nikkiso Co. Ltd.



•Terumo Corp.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





