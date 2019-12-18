Top Players in Fiber Optic Connectivity Market are Adtell Integration, Adtran Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fiber Optic Services (FOS), Finisar Corporation, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Infinera Corporation, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems, Inc., and, ZTE Corporation

The global fiber optic connectivity market will derive growth from increasing downstream activities and growing internet usage across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), By Cable Type (Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will rise at a considerable pace driven by recent technological advancements.

Fiber optic connectivity is an end-to-end that operates on the basis of centralized as well as fiber-to-the-desk (FTTD) topologies. The applications of fiber optic connectivity and fiber optic cables in various industries, including oil and gas, mining, electric substations, and wind power, have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market. The increasing adoption of smart devices and automated concepts in buildings will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Fiber optic cables enable high-speed data transmission to and from the vessel, without the need for remote systems. The cost-effective nature of the product, coupled with the high efficiency has led to wider product adoption in major countries across the world.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global fiber optic connectivity market are:

Adtell Integration

Adtran Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Fiber Optic Services (FOS)

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Huawei Technologies Co.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Infinera Corporation

OptiLayer GmbH

Optiwave Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiber optic connectivity market. It highlights the latest products and innovations in the market and discusses its impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Key Industry Developments:

September 2018:Huber+Suhner announced the successful completion of the ‘Connected Trains’. The company has showcased its portfolio of components to streamline rail connectivity across several regions.

“Increasing Number of Company Collaborations Will Aid Growth”

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It summarizes the performances of the market in a specified historic period. Among all influencing factors, the increasing number of company collaborations has had the highest impact on the market in recent years. In February 2019, Cisco announced a collaboration with Sprint for manufacturing a new routing technology. The companies plan to develop a system that will provide the platform for the deployment of the 5G infrastructure in the coming years. Through this collaboration, the companies plant to open gateways to several unfolded benefits and applications. Cisco’s collaboration with Sprint will not only help the companies generate substantial market revenue but will also have a direct impact on the global market in the forthcoming years.

“Europe and Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Demand for Fiber Optic Cables to Aid Growth”

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the regional markets in Europe and Asia Pacific will generate the highest revenues in the coming years. The rapidly rising downstream activities will create a high demand for fiber optic connectivity. The increasing internet usage driven by high video streaming, gaming, and music streaming will aid the growth of the market in these regions.

