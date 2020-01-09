Global Cash and Treasury Management Software Industry Analysis 2020, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2025
A New Market Study, titled "Cash and Treasury Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Cash and Treasury Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. TheCash and Treasury Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the variousobjectivesof an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the globalCash and Treasury Management Software market. This report focused on Cash and Treasury Management Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cash and Treasury Management Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Cash and treasury management software is the creation and governance of policies and procedures that ensure the company manages financial risk successfully. Because a primary function of treasury management is to establish levels for cash or cash equivalents so that a company can meet its financial obligations on time, treasury management is sometimes simply referred to as cash management.
A Cash and treasury management software (TMS) is a software application or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software component that automates the repetitive steps needed to manage a company’s cash flow. A TMS, which can be managed in-house or purchased as a service from a third-party provider, consists of hardware, software and real-time data for cash positions, interest rates, payables, receivables and foreign exchange rates.
This report focuses on the global Cash and Treasury Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cash and Treasury Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
GTreasury
Kyriba Corp
DocFinance
SAP
Murex
BELLIN
Chella Software
Agiletics
PaymentComponents
Financial Sciences
Treasury Software
Bottomline Technologies
Broadridge Financial Solutions
TreasuryXpress
Calypso
CAPIX
DataLog Finance
Centtrip
Deluxe Financial Services
Salmon Software Limited
Ferential Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail and Consumer Goods
BFSI
Government
Travel and Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
