2020 Analysis of the Market:

A blood bank is a bank of blood or blood components, gathered as a result of blood donation, stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. To provide web based communication there are numbers of online web based blood bank management system exists for communicating between department of blood centers and hospitals, to satisfy blood necessity, to buy, sale and stock the blood, to give information about this blood. Manual systems as compared to Computer Based Information Systems are time consuming, laborious, and costly.

The global average price of Blood Bank Information System is in the decreasing trend, from 422 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 412 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blood Bank Information System includes Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module and Other, and the proportion of Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module in 2015 is about 59%.

Blood Bank Information System is widely used in Hospital and Blood Station. The most proportion of Blood Bank Information System is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 65%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2019, the global Blood Bank Information System market size was US$ 942.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1572.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Blood Bank Information System market is segmented into Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Blood Bank Information System market is segmented into Hospital, Blood Station, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Blood Bank Information System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Blood Bank Information System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems, etc.

Roper Industries

Haemonetics

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Mak-System

Integrated Medical Systems

Mediware

Compugroup

SCC Soft Computer

Zhongde Gaoye

Blood Bank Computer Systems

Jinfeng Yitong

Fengde

IT Synergistics

Psyche Systems

Market Segment by Product Types:

Blood Donor Management Module

Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

Other

Market Segment by Applications:

Hospital

Blood Station

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

History Year: 2014 to 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

