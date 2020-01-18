January 18, 2020 - Virtual reality is the most immersive and interactive technology for gaming but is unfortunately out of reach of many. A new game, KnockOut Boxing VR, can however be played with some very inexpensive VR headsets and some printed images!

Developed by Twirly Blaze Studio, KnockOut Boxing VR is the cheapest VR game one can experience without spending a bomb. The game uses AR technology combined with virtual reality to create an immersive boxing environment for the smartphone. All it takes is a printed image on cardboard and a cheap mobile VR headset.

“Want to try playing VR games but the price is high? Take it easy because we have built a VR game that is combined with AR technology to create a very immersive VR boxing game on your cellphone,” says Reza Yudistira of Twirly Blaze Studio.

The VR game, suitable for ages 7-30 years, becomes immersive with pictures attached to pieces of boxes and any cheap VR headset available in the market. Players can test their boxing skills against challenging boxers from places like Uganda or India, and there is a boxing coach too! Currently the game is available in English, and will soon be launched in Indonesian.

“At Twirly Blaze Studio, a new indie game studio that will give you a lot of cool and innovative games, we are working on cool games and technologies, so keep a watch out,” says Reza.

To download KnockOut Boxing VR click for iOS or Android

For more information, please visit: http://twirlyblazestudio.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twirlyblaze/

Facebook: https://fb.me/TwirlyBlaze

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TwirlyBlaze

