Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Plasticisers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, about 51.04% of phthalic anhydride consumption is used for the production of plasticisers, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. The major end-use markets of phthalic anhydride include construction, automotive and marine industries.The global Phthalic Anhydride market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qing'an Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Phthalic Anhydride market for each application, including: -

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phthalic Anhydride:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Phthalic Anhydride market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Phthalic Anhydride market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Phthalic Anhydride companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Phthalic Anhydride submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production

2.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Phthalic Anhydride Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Phthalic Anhydride Production

4.2.2 United States Phthalic Anhydride Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Phthalic Anhydride Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Type

6.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

