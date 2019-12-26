Underwater connector market is estimated to account US$ 1.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 2.49 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region commands a significant market share in terms of revenue generated for underwater connector and it is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share through-out the forecast period. Smart cities, and digitalization policies in various countries of APAC have been major driving forces behind the need of a robust internet infrastructure in the region, and have also been the biggest economic drivers for respective countries.

Underwater connector market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Market is consolidated at higher level with major eight to ten players comprising 60% of the market share, whereas at the regional level it is highly fragmented with several local players. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several booming industries such as telecommunication, renewable (offshore) energy, ROV/AUV and others.

Some of the key players operating in global underwater connector market are Birns Aquamate LLC, Birns, INC., Eaton Corporation, Fischer Connectors SA, Hydro Group PLC, LEMO S.A., Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc., SEACON Group, Souriau SAS, Teledyne Marine, Gisma Steckverbinder GmbH, C.R.Encapsulation Limited, Glenair, DWTEK Co. Ltd., Scorpion Oceanics Ltd. and among others

Optical Submarine Cable systems play a principal role in international telecommunications, thanks to their superiority over satellite systems in terms of stability, latency, and upgradability. The business of constructing and then maintaining and selling capacity over submarine fibre optic cables is fascinating and is fundamental to modern-day communications. The sector has its unique challenges due to the extraordinarily rapid pace of development in transmission technologies as well as the timescales and levels of investment required to build new systems. This factor would be propelling the demand ofunderwater connector marketin the forecast period.

The underwater connector market by component is segmented into rubber-molded, inductive coupling, fluid-filled underwater mateable connector, and rigid-shell/bulk-headed. Each of the types has its advantages, disadvantages, and functions. Rubber molded connectors are the most commonly used for underwater connections. The fluid-filled connector uses a cavity filled with a dielectric fluid, usually oil, to separate the contact from seawater. The rigid-shell/bulk-headed and inductive coupling connector types are mostly used for high voltage applications in power transmission applications.

The global underwater connector market based on application has been segmented into military and defense , telecommunications, oceanography, oil and gas , ROVs/AUVs , and others. Data streaming industry is a dynamic industry and needs a high level of flexibility. Rubber molded connectors are the most commonly used for underwater connections. The fluid-filled connector uses a cavity filled with a dielectric fluid, usually oil, to separate the contact from seawater. The rigid-shell/bulk-headed and inductive coupling connector types are mostly used for high voltage applications in power transmission applications. The telecommunications segment led the global underwater connector market, by application in 2018.

The report segments the global underwater connector market as follows:

Global Underwater Connector Market ByType

Rubber-molded

Inductive Coupling

Fluid-filled Underwater Mateable Connector

Rigid-shell/ Bulk-headed

Global Underwater Connector Market By Connection

Electrical

Optical Fiber

Hybrid

Global Underwater Connector Market By Application

Military and Defense

Oil and Gas

Telecommunications

Oceanography

ROVs/AUVs

Others

