Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a data and artificial-intelligence- ("AI") driven, discovery-services company, possesses a unique advantage over its competition in the form of samples and access to historical data on clinical outcomes. This data could enable POAI to produce value to pharmaceutical companies significantly faster than its competitors. An article discussing the company reads, "Specifically, POAI can leverage two unique proprietary assets, from its acquisition of Helomics, which virtually eliminate development risk, a factor that considerably weighs on competitors' efforts in the precision medicine space. First, Predictive Oncology possesses a clinically validated, tumor-profiling platform built from data derived from actual tumors collected from patients over more than 10 years, which was clinically validated in ovarian cancer. Second, the company possesses data on the drug-response profiles of over 150,000 tumors across 137 cancer types tested over the same period. Using this valuable historical data, POAI's platform can help predict drug response and outcome of the specific type of tumor collected from new patients, thus improving the patient outcomes."

About Predictive Oncology

POAI is bringing precision medicine, or tailored medical treatment using the individual characteristics of each patient, to the treatment of cancer. Through its Helomics division, the company leverages its unique, clinically validated patient-derived (PDx) smart tumor-profiling platform to provide oncologists with a road map to help individualize therapy. In addition, the company is leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary database of over 150,000 cancer cases to build AI-driven models of tumor drug response to improve outcomes for the patients of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Predictive-Oncology.com.

