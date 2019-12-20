Fitness App Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Report Titled: “Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Fitness App market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Fitness App market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Fitness App market in the forecast period.

Global Fitness App market is estimated growth “USD 1.68 billion during by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 12%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.34%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Lifestyle monitoring

Health monitoring

Others

Global Fitness App market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Fitness App market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Fitness App industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Fitness App market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Fitness App Market:

adidas AG

ASICS Digital Inc.

Azumio Inc.

BetterME.

FitNow Inc.

Google LLC

Nike Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

and YAZIO GmbH.

About Fitness App Market:

Fitness App Market analysis considers sales from lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of fitness app in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the lifestyle monitoring segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising popularity of workout apps and diet and nutrition apps will play a significant role in the lifestyle monitoring segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fitness app market report looks at factors such as increasing use of mobile apps, growing adoption of wearable devices, and rising penetration of Internet. However, increasing availability of low-quality apps, data integrity and privacy issues, and compatibility issues may hamper the growth of the fitness app industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Fitness App Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Fitness App market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Fitness App market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Fitness App industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Fitness App market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Fitness App industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Fitness App market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Fitness App Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Adoption Of Wearable Devices



Trends: Proliferation Of Fitness Apps



Challenges: Increasing Availability Of Low-Quality Apps



Growing adoption of wearable devices



The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings that have various features such as calling, messaging, and fitness tracking. These devices can be integrated with fitness apps to provide information on heartrate, exercise cognition, and issue movement reminders. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching products equipped with advanced features such as LTE, music storage, built-in GPS, etc. Some vendors are also offering low-cost wearable products that are specifically designed for children. This growing adoption of wearable devices will lead to the expansion of the global fitness app market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



Proliferation of fitness apps



Vendors in the market are introducing various fitness apps for different purposes, workout routines, and exercises. For instance, some vendors are introducing fitness apps specifically for pregnant women, different age groups and gender. These apps enable customers to monitor their health and fitness by analyzing their calorie intake and provide guidance about proper nutrition to help them stay healthy and fit. The launch of such new and advanced fitness apps is enabling vendors to increase their market share and profitability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Fitness App market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Fitness App market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global fitness app market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fitness app manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio Inc., BetterME., FitNow Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and YAZIO GmbH. Also, the fitness app market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Fitness App Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Fitness App Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Fitness App Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Fitness App Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Fitness App Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Fitness App Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Fitness App Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



•Value Chain Analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market outlook



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•Lifestyle monitoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Health monitoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER



•Market segmentation by gender



•Comparison by gender



•Female - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Male - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by gender



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



•Increasing number of MandA



•Rising investments



•Proliferation of fitness apps



•PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•adidas AG



•ASICS Digital Inc.



•Azumio Inc.



•BetterME.



•FitNow Inc.



•Google LLC



•Nike Inc.



•Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



•Under Armour Inc.



•YAZIO GmbH



PART 15: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 16: EXPLORE





