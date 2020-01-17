Creative Biolabs provides comprehensive technical support in the field of de novo sequencing with the help of high-end technology platforms and well-experienced scientists, aiming to accelerate relevant projects dealt with by global medical researchers and medicine manufacturers.

The technique of sequencing the protein and antibody has long been a crucial means of checking the nucleic acid sequence that mainly refers to the order of the four bases: adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine, which is generally applied in the field of diagnosis, biotechnology, forensic biology, biosystematics. Creative Biolabs has taken a great leap in the subject of de novo sequencing, providing a full array of solutions with the Database Assisted Shotgun Sequencing (DASS) technology, including de novo sequencing solutions, de novo biosimilar monoclonal antibody sequencing and hybridoma sequencing services.

The One and Only Highlight

The DASS technique is capable of precisely differentiate between two crucial amino acids, leucine and isoleucine to reach as much as 100% precision, which has far surpassed the conventional approaches that is time-consuming and inaccurate just like mass spectrometry or HPLC.

One-Stop De Novo Antibody Sequencing

The set of solutions covers V and J and C segments, CDR3 region, fluorochrome mAbs, igMs, other non-standard antibodies, and most challenging of all, isobaric amino acid combinations. Optional processes are readily available to speed up customers' relevant projects, and outcomes are guaranteed for at least 5x coverage for the V(D)J-region. As high compatible as it can be, the DASS accepts 500+ antibodies in each batch process.

De Novo Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibody Sequencing

Focusing on the protein equivalents of generic chemical drugs-biosimilar, the DASS can also find its place by finding out the exact sequence information and detecting the differences so as to avoid possible immunogenicity in patients stimulated by some biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Aside from the shotgun technology, a high-end software AbSeq™ PEAKS Mass Spectrometry and an advanced data processing algorithm are jointly utilized to ensure all projects can find counterparts.

Hybridoma Sequencing

This approach can help to obtain the sequence information of cDNA that encodes the variable heavy (VH) and variable light (VL) domains of the antibody which is produced by the hybridoma cell line. Relevant services involve full-length antibody and V-region sequencing, recombinant antibody production, which can be applied to most rodent hybridoma cell lines and isotypes and can be accomplished within 3 weeks.

"We can make progress with the help of DASS, not only in antibody sequencing," said the head of Creative Biolabs, a professor in the field of antibody & protein design and engineering. If more information about the sequencing technique or the company is required, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com.

About the Company

As a conscientious CRO specialized in antibody design & development, Creative Biolabs has never stopped the discovery in the biotechnology field. It is believable the recent breakthrough of Database Assisted Shotgun Sequencing (DASS) technology can bring the global researcher to a further step to precision medicine.

