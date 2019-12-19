Key companies Covered in the Calcium Carbide Market research report are AlzChem, PT Emdeki Utama Tbk, Denka Company Limited, Carbide Industries LLC, KC Group, American Elements, Lonza, DCM Shriram Ltd, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd, APH - Regency Power Group

The global calcium carbide market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.6%. One of the main drivers for this is the increasing demand and production of steel in the world. According to World Steel Association estimates, in 2018, crude steel production reached 1,808.6 million tons globally. Moreover, the worldwide demand for steel is projected to reach 1,681 million tons in 2019, which will substantially expand the global calcium carbide market size in the forecast period. Calcium carbide is a crucial component in the production of steel as the compound is used as a desulfurizing and reducing agent. Thus, rising steel production, especially in China, Japan, and India will cause a spike in the global calcium carbide market demand.

Browse Report Summary:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/calcium-carbide-market-101580

List of top companies Covered in the Calcium Carbide Market research report are:

AlzChem

PT Emdeki Utama Tbk

Denka Company Limited

Carbide Industries LLC

KC Group

American Elements

Lonza

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd.

APH - Regency Power Group

In its report, titled “Calcium Carbide Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application (AcetyleneGas, CalciumCynamide, ReducingandDehydratingAgents, SteelMaking, Others), By End User (Chemicals, Steel, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights projects the global calcium carbide market value will reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026 from its current value of USD 13.39 billion. The report also contains a detailed evaluation of the factors and dynamics that will influence the market in the forecast period.

Economic Feasibility of Producing PVC Using Calcium Carbide to Fuel the Market

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) produced using calcium carbide is seen as both economically viable and environmentally less harmful. This is mainly because the use of petroleum or natural gas can be avoided, which bodes well for the global calcium carbide market as world faces mounting environmental concerns. Calcium carbide also lowers the molecular weight of PVC and helps make more durable plastic.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/calcium-carbide-market-101580

Rising Acetylene Production to Propel the Global Calcium Carbide Market Growth

Calcium carbide (CaC2) is a chemical compound that is widely used across different manufacturing industries. It is primarily used in the production of acetylene gas which is used in torches for cutting and welding. In China, calcium carbide is the central ingredient in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Acetylene is in high demand for its diverse applicability in various manufacturing processes such as making of plastic and synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals, and oxyacetylene welding. Furthermore, acetylene is also being utilized in various consumer products such as lotions, hairsprays, and sunscreens. The global calcium carbide market revenue will get a boost owing to the widespread demand for acetylene and its derivatives.

North America to Generate High Revenue; Asia-Pacific to Boast a Sturdy Growth Rate

Having generated a revenue of USD 78.5 million in 2018, North America is projected to hold a major portion in the global calcium carbide market share during the forecast period. The main reason for this being the growing demand for calcium carbide across industries in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate on account of rapidly developing chemical industries in India and China, along with rising steel production in Japan. Additionally, increasing demand for acetylene in PVC manufacturing in China is anticipated to give the extra push to the global calcium carbide market growth in the coming decade.

Key Segmentation:

By Application

Acetylene Gas

Calcium Cynamide

Reducing and Dehydrating Agents

Steel Making

Others

By End User

Chemicals

Steel

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Growing Attention Towards Tapping Lucrative Opportunities in China to Drive Competition

Chinese companies are stepping up their investments in the production and application of calcium carbide. This has led to the spurting of huge business opportunities for other players in the global calcium carbide market. Many European and North American companies are investing in innovation and developing new products. For example, Germany-based AlzChem has made impressive progress in developing cyanamide and its derivatives which the company uses as building blocks for the heterocyclic compounds’ synthesis such as imidazole.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/calcium-carbide-market-101580

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Calcium Carbide Market to Soar to USD 20.55 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6% | Fortune Business Insights(TM)