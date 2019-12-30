A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as 'Global User Activity Monitoring Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia and Turkey etc.),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia {Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam}), South America (Brazil , Argentina etc.),& Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries) and important players/vendors such as Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Splunk (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Imperva (United States), ManageEngine (United States), CyberArk (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Centrify (United States), SolarWinds (United States) and Securonix (United States) etc .The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Summary



Industry Background:

User activity monitoring is defined as the software tools which mainly monitoring as well as the recording of user actions for information security. Several benefits of user activity monitoring are track time spent in different session states, track IP addresses and bandwidth usage by user, monitor connections to servers made via RD gateway, monitor user activities in real time, audit user's logging activities, inspect total time connected, among others. According to HTF MI, the market for User Activity Monitoring is expected to register a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by The requirement for Enhanced Control over Employees as well as Third-Party Vendors in Enterprises, Growing Need among Organizations to Optimize Employee Productivity, Lack of Experts in the Cybersecurity Profession and Stringent Regulatory Compliances as well as Adoption of the Best UAM Practices.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident UAM solutions include numerous technologies, such as log management, auditing & reporting, among others. The Technology sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Players, such as Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Splunk (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Imperva (United States), ManageEngine (United States), CyberArk (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Centrify (United States), SolarWinds (United States) and Securonix (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



In February 2019, the Actimize Company has introduced autonomous financial crime management to the AML category, the new suspicious activity monitoring solution detects complex financial crime while increasing productivity. Therefore, it will affect the growth of the market in the future





Market Drivers





The requirement for Enhanced Control over Employees as well as Third-Party Vendors in Enterprises

Growing Need among Organizations to Optimize Employee Productivity

Lack of Experts in the Cybersecurity Profession

Stringent Regulatory Compliances as well as Adoption of the Best UAM Practices





Market Trend





UAM solutions include numerous technologies, such as log management, auditing & reporting, among others





Restraints





The issue regarding the High Cost of Innovation for Developing Robust UAM Solutions





Opportunities



Rising Demand for Integration of user activity monitoring solutions with IAM and SIEM and Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others



Challenges



Problem related to Managing the User Privacy and Lack of Awareness of User Activity Monitoring



HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.





