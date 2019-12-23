Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Education Apps Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Education Apps Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Age of Learning (United States), Duolingo (United States), EdX (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Edmodo (United States), Lumosity (United States), Rosetta Stone (United States), WizIQ (India), BenchPrep (United States), Duo Labs (United States) and IXL Learning (United States).

Education Apps is referred to as an application which is made for an educational purpose. The educational apps can be run on mobile, tablet and laptops also. Due to the rise in startups related to educational startups and development of wearable technologies, there is a driving factor for the educational apps. While the high cost associated with the interoperability and OS fragmentation, and eye strain caused due to prolong reading can hinder the market growth. Instead of all this, there is also the growing opportunities caused due to the rapid proliferation of new technologies related to education.



Market Drivers

Rise in Educational Startups and Development of Wearable Technologies

Growing Demand for STEM-Based Apps

Market Trend

Growing Focus on Wearable Technology

Audio-books Application is Gaining Traction Among E-readers

Restraints

High Cost of Interoperability and OS Fragmentation

Cause of Eyestrain Due to Prolong Reading

Opportunities

Rapid Proliferation of New Educational Technologies

Challenges

Risks Related With Data Protection As Well As Account Management

Need to Charge the Battery of the Devices Frequently

The Global Education Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Global Education Apps Product Types In-Depth: Wearable technology, Smartphones





Global Education Apps Major Applications/End users: K-12 education, Higher education





Cost Structure: Free, Paid



To comprehend Global Education Apps market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Education Apps market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Education Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Education Apps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Education Apps Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Education Apps

Chapter 4: Presenting the Education Apps Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Education Apps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Education Apps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



