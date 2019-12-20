The carbon fiber helps to enhance the performance of bikers and golfers. The most specific use of carbon fiber in the sporting equipment is seen in the tennis racket.

Carbon Fiber Market 2019-2027 report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Leading Players are DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc.

On the basis of precursors, the global carbon fiber market has been segmented into PAN and pitch. Under the precursor's segment, the PAN segment led the global carbon fiber market. Moreover, the pitch segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The PAN precursor is majorly used in the production of carbon fibers using the spinning, carbonizing, and stabilizing processes. PAN is highly preferred over pitch precursors as polyacrylonitrile is comparatively less expensive than pitch-based fibers. This further boost the overall carbon fiber market globally.

The global carbon fiber market by end-use industry has been segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, sporting goods, wind energy, construction, and others. The aerospace and defense segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon fiber market. The development and use of carbon fiber have revolutionized the aerospace and defense industries. The carbon fiber composite materials provide high-performance and lightweight features to meet rigorous industry standards. The carbon fibers help in delivering enormous benefits to the aerospace and defense industry. The carbon fibers help in reducing fuel consumption and reduce the weight of the aircraft. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the carbon fiber market over the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation: This report focuses on the carbon fibers in Global market, especially in United States, China, South Korea, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

As carbon fibers offer high modulus and specific strength, fatigue strength, stiffness, and pressure-withstanding capacity; lower thermal expansion coefficient; corrosion resistance; and other beneficial properties; these are being widely used in the automotive and other industrial applications. These fibers are widely preferred over aluminum and steel. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in automotive applications. Carbon fiber has high chemical resistance, tensile strength, stiffness, and low thermal expansion and weight properties which makes it suitable for aerospace application. It is used in designing, assembling, and manufacturing various types of aircraft. Over the past few years, the aerospace industry has switched from aluminum material to carbon fiber for the construction of the aircraft.

