This report on Global Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market covers segment data, including type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients' information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

The Global Smart Fleet on-board Devices market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 2022.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217370

An efficient transportation system results in the efficient movement of people and goods which extensively contribute to the quality of life in the society. Using GPS and GSM/GPRS location technology, vehicles can be tracked and managed securely in real-time through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

In terms of analysis, data collected through AVL, APC, and ticketing solution is very crucial. The global smart fleet on-board devices market is broadly categorized on the basis of types, devices, service, application and geography. In terms of devices market is segmented into AVL Device APC Device Ticketing Solution Device. Further, the smart fleet on-board devices market is segmented into GPS and GSM/GPRS on the basis of technology. Rising numbers of transportation and technology advancement in ticketing devices are the major factors boosting global smart fleet on-board devices market.

The Europe and American region have a huge demand of AVL and APC devices/systems. In developing and APAC countries, ticketing devices are the key factor driving smart fleet on-board devices market. Smart fleet on-board devices market solutions provide insights about driving behaviour, vehicle performance,fleet efficiency, and others. The smart fleet on-board devices market is highly competitive as some of the key participants are Televic Group, Xerox, Trapeze Group, Init Ag, UTA, Cubic Transportation Systems, HellaAglaia, Clever Devices, 21st Century Technology Plc, Infodev, Eurotech, Iris Gmbh, Acorel, and others.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/217370

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Factors Driving the Market

3.2.1 Rising no. of Vehicle Population

3.2.2 Technology Advancement in Ticketing Devices.

3.3 Factors Restraining the Market

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

3.6 Current Opportunities in Market

4. Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market -By Devices

4.1 AVL Device

4.2 APC Device

4.3 Ticketing Solution Device

5. Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market- By Technology

5.1 GPS Technology

5.2 GSM/GPRS Technology

6. Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market - By Service

6.1 GPS Vehicle Tracking

6.2 Vehicle Diagnostics

6.3 Vehicle Performance

6.4 Route Optimization

6.5 Others

7. Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market- By Application

8. Global Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market -By Region

Continued...

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217370

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Smart Fleet On-Board Devices Market By Devices , Technology , Service , Application, Manufacturers, Trends, Forecasts