2020 Analysis of the Market:

Emotion Analytics (EA) is a new field that analysis of a person's verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person's mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a representative.

The Emotion Analytics industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 35.5% in 2017, followed by Europe with 27.6%.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from to.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes. With the global economic recovery, the need of Emotion Analytics will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Emotion Analytics Market

In 2019, the global Emotion Analytics market size was US$ 375.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10710 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 60.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Emotion Analytics Scope and Market Size

Emotion Analytics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emotion Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Emotion Analytics market is segmented into Facial Analytics, Speech Analytics, Video Analytics, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Emotion Analytics market is segmented into Media and Entertainment, Retail and Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Emotion Analytics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Emotion Analytics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Emotion Analytics Market Share Analysis

Emotion Analytics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Emotion Analytics business, the date to enter into the Emotion Analytics market, Emotion Analytics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Microsoft, IBM, Imotions A/S, Kairos, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Eyeris (EmoVu), NViso SA, Realeyes, Yuyidata, Adoreboard, Heartbeat AI, Deloitte, SAS Institute Inc, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Berkshire Media, Dentsu, etc.

This report focuses on the global Emotion Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2020 Global Market, The Following Companies Are Covered:-

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

Yuyidata

Adoreboard

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

SAS Institute Inc

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Berkshire Media

Dentsu

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Types:

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Market Segment by Applications:

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

This report studies the global market size of the Emotion Analytics especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Emotion Analytics production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Emotion Analytics Market Forecast (2020-2026):

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Emotion Analytics Market Size, Emotion Analytics Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emotion Analytics:

History Year: 2014 to 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Emotion Analytics Market Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

Emotion Analytics Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Emotion Analytics Market.

