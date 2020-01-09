The global open field smart irrigation systems market was valued at USD 219.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Rising population and water scarcity issues worldwide and government encouragement for smart irrigation systems are expected to drive the growth of the open field smart irrigation systems market

Top Key Players

Telsco Industries Inc. (Weathermatic), Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim Ltd., The Toro Company, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc. among others are the major players operating in the global open field smart irrigation systems market.

Key Findings:

Based on component, the sensor segment expected to dominate the global open field smart irrigation systems market throughout the forecast period

Based on sensors, the soil moisture sensor segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly 32.6% of market share of the global open field smart irrigation systems market in 2018

Open field smart irrigation system refers to advanced irrigation systems that are equipped with sensor networks for real-time monitoring of weather and soil conditions. Sensors are used to monitor various parameters such as soil moisture content, humidity, temperature and others. The irrigation controller then operates water application based upon the sensor data. Rising population worldwide has resulted into the ever-increasing demand for food products over the period. Additionally, growing water scarcity issues coupled with uncertain/unfavourable climatic conditions is another major challenge for the agriculture sector. As a result, people are now turning towards advanced watering and farming practices as an effort to overcome these challenges and increase agricultural yield. This is the prime factor bolstering the smart irrigation systems market growth.

The open field smart irrigation systems market is majorly fuelled by the modernizing agriculture practices worldwide. With the advancement in the sensor-based networks, these are increasingly being used across different applications. Irrigation systems are expected to emerge among the most promising applications of sensor networks in the coming years. Due to rising population as well as the food requirement worldwide, the adoption of more efficient and automated irrigation systems is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for smart irrigation systems designed specifically for optimum water efficiency and convenience

Moreover, high cost of open field smart irrigation systems sensors and components is one factor hindering the growth in the developing countries. Furthermore, ow awareness among the people as well as ignorance towards environmental concerns are also restraining the growth of the market.

Recent News:

In Mar 2019, Rain Bird launched its new DIY in-ground sprinkler with Click-N-Go™ hose connect. The product launch will encourage residential users to install these easy-to-use irrigation systems.

In July 2018, HydroPoint Data Systems launched a new irrigation controller called WeatherTRAK LC based on cloud-based storage. The new irrigation controller is launched with a goal of capturing light commercial market of irrigation users.

In February 2018, Rain Bird Corporation launched its new Alexa enabled irrigation controllers. These controllers allow users to control their irrigation systems using their voice command. The new product launch is aimed at offering more convenience and personalized experience to its users, thereby making the product more user-friendly.

