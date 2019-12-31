Key Companies Covered in Paints and Coatings Additives Market Report are The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, BYK, Clariant, Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD., Arkema, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, ELEMENTIS and more

The global paints and coating additives coating market size is projected to reach USD 12,835.9 million by 2026. The use of paint and coating additives in diverse industrial applications will create several growth opportunities. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 7,828.2 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Paints and Coatings Additives Market are:

TheDowChemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

BYK

Clariant

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD.

Arkema

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

ELEMENTIS

Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd.

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shamrock Technologies

King Industries

Troy Corporation

Solvay S.A.

San Nopoco Limited

keim additec surface GmbH

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the paints and coating additives market and focuses on primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with key focus on factors such as leading product types, leading regions, and regions that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product across the world. In addition to growth stimulators, it includes a few of the factors that have restricted market growth. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and companies that are currently dominating the market have been highlighted in the report

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisition to Aid Growth

The market derives growth from the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions. The report highlights a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. In January 2017, Evonik completed the acquisition Air Products’ performance material division. The company plans to expand its portfolio by acquisition of the substrate wetting additives. In December 2018, Elementis announced the acquisition of a production facility in Mumbai, India for USD 4 million, which will help serve the coatings, personal care, and energy markets on a global scale.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Applications in Construction Industry Will Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The growth in construction industry in several emerging countries across the Asia Pacific will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market.

The market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years, accounting to the increasing product demand. Moreover, the use of the paints and coatings in decoration of building and infrastructures will create opportunities for the growth of the companies operating in this region. Besides this, growing applications in the automotive and furniture manufacturing will contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will witness considerable growth due to the increasing construction industry in the United States. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1301.6 million and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Major Segmentation includes:

By Type

Dispersing Agent

Rheology Control Agent

Leveling Agent

Anti-foam Agent

Adhesion Promoting Agent

Others

By Application

Automotive

Architectural

Wood

Industrial

Others

By Geography

Key Industry Developments:

December 2018: Elementis announced the acquisition of a production facility in Mumbai, India for USD 4 million. With this acquisition the company plans to serve the energy, personal care, and coatings market globally.

March 2018: Solvay announced the launch of new performance additives and specialty monomers for paints, coating, adhesives and inks. This will not only help the company generate high market revenues, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.

