Top Players in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market include NETGEAR, Inc., Synology, Inc., Buffalo Americas, Seagate Technology PLC., Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, QNAP Systems, Inc. and NetApp, Inc

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology.Fortune Business Insightshas announced publishing of a report, titled “Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Design (1 Bays, 2 Bays, 4 Bays, Others), By Storage Models (Disk Models, Disk-less Models), By End Users (Personal, Commercial/Enterprises), By Deployment Type (On Cloud, On-Premises), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

NETGEAR Inc.

Synology Inc.

Buffalo Americas

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

QNAP Systems Inc.

NetApp Inc

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Design

By Storage Models

By End Users

By Deployment Type

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market.

Major Table of Content for Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

