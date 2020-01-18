The AI in Education Market Focuses on the key global AI in Education companies, to define, describe and analyses the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

About AI in Education Market:

For this report, the market is defined as the expenditure incurred by educational institutions toward Al solutions. End-user industries are limited to formal and informal educational institutions, and enterprises serving the K-12 sector and the higher education sector markets.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the AI in education market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region is witnessing investments in the market and various vendors in this region are focusing on providing innovative solutions. Moreover, the AI technology in the education is effectively used to create personalized course contents, enhance teaching performance, and reduce manual work.

In 2018, the global AI in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Google

IBM

Pearson

Microsoft

AWS

Nuance Communications

Cognizant

OSMO

AI in Education Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Deep Learning and Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

AI in Education Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Educational Institutes

Educational Publishers

Others

AI in Education Market Production by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

