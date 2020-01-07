The Platelet Rich Plasma Market report helps to understand the most dominating growth drivers as well as the obstacles occurring in the market. Combined with this, it enlightens the readers about several aspects of the global market namely current trends, regional analysis, segments, market figure, challenges, and significant market players.

The GlobalPlatelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Marketis set to grow on account of increase in the occurrence of orthopedic and sports injuries. Key insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Origin (Allogeneic, Autologous, Homologous), By Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte rich PRP, Leukocyte rich fibrin), By Application (Orthopaedic surgery, Cosmetic surgery, General surgery, Neurosurgery, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The reports analyses the different factors influencing the growth of this market during the forecast period. Plasma is a part of blood that contains proteins that help in clotting of blood and support cell growth. Platelet-rich plasma is a substance that is injected into the body to accelerate healing. The basic idea is to stimulate the body to grow new and healthy cells by injecting the platelet-rich plasma into it. Cases where platelet-rich plasma injections are used include hair growth, tendon injuries, osteoarthritis, and post-surgical repair. It has also been applied to reduce inflammation and promote tissue healing.

Leading Players operating in the Platelet Rich Plasma Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Adistem Ltd

DePuy Synthes Companies

Arthrex

Stryker

Isto Biologics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc.

Stryker Sage

Increase in Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries to Aid Growth in the Market

The global platelet rich plasma market is set to experience rapid growth owing to the rise in demand for cosmetic surgeries in the forecast period. This is expected mainly due to the potential held by platelet-rich plasma in catalyzing the healing process of tissues. The significance of the technology is also rising in post-surgical repair processes involved in treating orthopaedic disorders. For example, doctors have met with considerable success after injecting patients with osteoarthritis in the knees. Besides these factors, platelet-rich plasma is finding increasing demand in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases.

Segmentation

By Origin

Allogeneic

Autologous

Homologous

By Type

Pure PRP

Leukocyte rich PRP

Leukocyte rich fibrin

By Application

Orthopaedic surgery

Cosmetic surgery

General surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

