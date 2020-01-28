LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Jan. 28, 2020 - PRLog -- The wait is almost over! Lennar's long-anticipated Serrano Summit is Grand Opening its first two collections, Amara and Soria, on February 8th starting at 10 a.m. Serrano Summit is a brand-new masterplan community that will offer six new home collections with no Mello-Roos in a convenient Lake Forest location - just off Bake Parkway and Commercentre Drive. The public is invited to come out to tour the professionally decorated model homes, enjoy music, refreshments and see what this new community has to offer.



"With a wide selection of home types available at Serrano Summit, including duplexes, townhomes, detached and single-family homes, buyers at every stage of life will be able to find their perfect home here," said Janet Price, Marketing Director for Lennar Cal Coastal.



Amara will be one of the largest collections within Serrano Summit, offering single-family homes with plenty of space for established or growing families. Pricing is anticipated to start from the low $1.1 millions. Choose from four floorplans ranging from approximately 2,637 to 3,300 square feet, including four to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms.



Soria will offer detached homes starting from the low $900,000s. Floorplans range from approximately 2,308 to 2,727 square feet, including three to four bedrooms and three and one-half to four bathrooms.



Per plan, experience open layouts for effortlessly entertaining, upscale kitchens with large islands, spacious secondary bedrooms, sophisticated master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms, junior master bedrooms and double master bedrooms, as well as flexible spaces such as offices, dens and game rooms.



These new homes in Lake Forest (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/orange-county/lake-forest) are also a part of Lennar's Everything's Included(R) program, which offers a high level of upgraded appointments as standard. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful soft-close cabinetry, exquisite countertops, home automation, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design(TM) and much more come included at no extra cost.



Anticipated to be completed in late 2020, residents will have access to a community recreation center boasting a beach-entry pool, spa, cabanas, BBQ area, fireplaces with seating, a turf play area, outdoor event space and pickleball courts. And across the masterplan are two additional parks. The South Park will feature a playground, basketball court and BBQ area, while the North Park will feature two age-specific playgrounds, BBQ area and plenty of turf play space. Both parks will have connection paths for easy walk and bike access from the surrounding neighborhoods.



To attend the event, please visit the Welcome Home Center located just off Bake Parkway at the corner of Commercentre Drive and Serrano Summit Drive. For more information, visit www.Lennar.com/OrangeCounty or contact the Lennar iTeam at [email protected] or call 949-234-7880.





