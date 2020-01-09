Global 3D Scanners Market report provides major statistics on the state of the Automotive Fuel Delivery System industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

A 3D scanner is a device that analyses a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance. The collected data can then be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.

An increasing focus on industrialization and manufacturing is expected to be the main driver of the 3D scanner market going forward. 3D scanners have widespread adoption in the automobile, aerospace and construction industry. Automobile manufacturers have been reducing their product development cycles in recent times, enabling them to introduce new vehicles quicker. In addition, a high prevalence of reverse engineering in countries like China will also spur the demand for 3D printers. They are also used by the medical industry for surgery, various diagnoses like CT scans and also by dentists. In developed regions like North America, 3D scanners have begun to be used in crime scene investigation, providing a ready market for manufacturers.

Another use case for 3D scanners is for maintaining digital records of all cultural or historical artefacts. This is mainly in countries like China, India and the Middle East which are considered the cradles of civilization and have countless historical treasures worth preserving. 3D scanners are vital in preserving records of historical data or any artefacts which may be kept in museums around the world.

North America is the largest 3D scanner market, followed by the European Union. The U.S.A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies for various reasons. The region is known for its manufacturing prowess in the automobile, healthcare and aerospace industries. The North American 3D scanners market players have also found customers in new fields like forensics, crime scene investigation, and the fashion and jewellery market. Europe closely follows the U.S. in adoption of 3D scanners for the same reasons mentioned above. Asia Pacific countries like China and India are expected to account for the highest growth rates. This is due to rapid industrialization requiring 3D scans in the construction industry and a high prevalence of reverse engineering (particularly in China). In addition to this, there is also a strong focus on automobile manufacturing and healthcare, increasing the scope of the Asian 3D scanners market.

The global 3D Scanners market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3D Scanners in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Scanners manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Laser Scanners

Portable CMM Based Scanners

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Construction Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of 3D Scanners

1.1 Definition of 3D Scanners

1.2 3D Scanners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Scanners Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Laser Scanners

1.2.3 Portable CMM Based Scanners

1.3 3D Scanners Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global 3D Scanners Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.4 Global 3D Scanners Overall Market

1.4.1 Global 3D Scanners Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 3D Scanners Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India 3D Scanners Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of 3D Scanners

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 3D Scanners

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of 3D Scanners

