Cybersecurity Market will be US$ 164 Billion opportunities by 2024. Cybersecurity helps an organization to check, identify, report, and counter cyber theft or damage to its electronic data.

The rising popularity of digitalization has forced enterprises to highly rely on the digital data. In addition, sharing of huge range of information in internal or external environment across the world has helped organization to save from various types of cyber-attacks. Moreover, emerging and disruptive technologies in the retail, banking, defense, information technology, and automotive sectors have offered automation, new capabilities, and Easy working processes in the recent past. Thus, such technologies have emerged as one of the significant factors in the growth of the global threat landscape of vulnerabilities, exploits, as well as malware.

Cybersecurity Market will be US$ 164 Billion opportunities by 2024. Cybersecurity helps an organization to check, identify, report, and counter cyber theft or damage to its electronic data. Globally spending on Cybersecurity is growing as there is increase in cybercrimes and malware attack on governments, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Retail companies.

The dangerous threats like Ransomware, malware, advanced cyber attacks launching at governments, businesses, educational institutions and consumers worldwide has increased the role of cybersecurity in many folds. The acceptance of Cybersecurity resolution is predicted to rise with the growing access of internet globally. In addition to this increasing wireless network of mobile devices have given rise to data susceptibility thus making Cybersecurity an even more important piece for every company and government.

The future of cybersecurity market looks promising due to rising security requirements of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends such as smartphones, pads etc, and growing use of cloud based application will help in driving the cybersecurity market. Another factor which will also help cybersecurity market to grow are government initiatives, rising threats like Malware, ransomware etc, SMEs spending on cyber securities as well as growing threat of global cyber terrorism.

This Research report titled “Cybersecurity Market Global Analysis By product (Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), End Point Security, Messaging Security, Web Security and Others) Services (Managed Security Services, Integrated Solutions, Security Consulting, Educations and Training) Industry Verticals (Government, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology(ICT), Retail, Healthcare, Others) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others)" provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the global Cyber Security market.

By Industry verticals the Global Cyber Security Market segmented into:

• Government

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

By product the Global Cyber Security Market is categorized into:

• Network Security

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

• End Point Security

• Messaging Security

• Web Security

• Others

By Services the Global Cyber Security Market segmented into:

• Managed Security Services

• Integrated Solutions

• Security Consulting

• Educations and Training

By Region Global Cyber Security Market segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of World

Network Security leads the Global Cyber Security Market in Product Segment

On the basis of product type, the market has been bifurcated into Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), End Point Security, Messaging Security and Web Security

Managed Security Services accounts for largest Market Share among Services Segments

Based on services, report covers the market of Managed Security Services, Education and Training, Security Consulting and Integrated Solutions.

Information and Communication technology and Retails sector flourish controls the Industry Verticals Segment

On the basis of Industry Verticals, report provides market of Government, Banking, Financial services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Retail, Healthcare and Others.

Asia-Pacific’s dominates in the global cyber security market by regions

Based on geography report captures the market of North America , Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Global Cyber Security Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Table of Contents





1. Introduction



1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Currency Conversion



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Cyber Security Market



4.1 Global Cyber Security Market by Products

4.2 Global Cyber Security Market by Services



5. Market Share Global Cyber Security Analysis



5.1 Products vs. Services

5.2 By Product Segments

5.3 By Service Segments

5.4 By Industry Verticals

5.5 By Regions



6. Product Segments Cyber Security Market



6.1 Network Security

6.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

6.3 Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

6.4 End Point Security

6.5 Messaging Security

6.6 Web Security

6.7 Others



7. Service Segments Cyber Security Market



7.1 Managed Security Services

7.2 Integrated Solutions

7.3 Security Consulting

7.4 Education and Training



8. Industry Verticals Cyber Security Market



8.1 Government

8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Information and Communications Technology

8.5 Retail

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Others



9. Region Cyber Security Market



9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

9.4 Rest of World



10. Global Cybersecurity Index 2017



10.1 Africa

10.2 Americas

10.3 GCC Countries

10.4 Asia and the Pacific’s

10.5 Europe



11. Growth Drivers



11.1 Rising Global Enterprise Security Spending

11.2 Global Average Cost



Continued....

