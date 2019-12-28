An extensive analysis of the Global TFT-LCD market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company's strategy in the light of Porter's Value Chain, Porter's Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung Display, Sharp, BOE, Japan Display, CSOT, Tianma, CPT, CEC-Panda & Hannstar.



Porter's Five Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces which limit any industry's profit according to external factors. These forces are the threat of new entrants, the customer bargaining power, the supplier bargaining power, the substitution to an alternative product or service, and the intensity of competition among current rivals inside the industry.



Prominent players profiled in the study: LG Display, Innolux, AUO, Samsung Display, Sharp, BOE, Japan Display, CSOT, Tianma, CPT, CEC-Panda & Hannstar





TFT LCDs are used in appliances including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook PC, tablet PC, mobile phones, handheld video game systems, personal digital assistants, navigation systems and projectors.

TFT LCDs are also used in car instrument clusters because they allow the driver to customize the cluster, as well as being able to provide an analogue-like display with digital elements.

The TFT-LCD industry touched the bottom in 2011, then has warmed up slowly since 2012 and is expected to reach its peak in early 2015, but it will fall into another lengthy decline stage by 2016. After the TFT-LCD industry slumped, TFT-LCD vendors in different countries chose varying countermeasures. South Korean vendors represented by Samsung strived to explore the OLED field. In Japan, Sharp transferred to be a small and medium-sized panel vendor, produced mobile phone panels with 8.5-generation lines and vigorously developed IGZO technology. Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba set up a joint venture Japan Display (referred to as JDI) to develop LTPS technology. Taiwanese vendors developed 4K HD technology. Chinese mainland vendors promoted the construction of new production lines at low costs aggressively. As a result, Chinese mainland vendors are the most notable winners, followed by Taiwanese and Japanese counterparts.

Although TFT-LCD market is going to step into another lengthy decline stage, it is full of opportunities if investors have wonderful countermeasures to cut the raw material cost of TFT-LCD and ensure that the production line is efficient enough, since there is still huge demand of TFT-LCD in some regions like China.

The TFT-LCD market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for TFT-LCD.



This report presents the worldwide TFT-LCD market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.





The future trends also introduced in the report which elaborates key factors of Global TFT-LCD such as market opportunities, future market risk, benefit, loss and profit, customer perspective, Innovation, Short Term vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed manufacturer profiles are included with sales, revenue, and price of Global TFT-LCD.





Scope of the Report



Product Type: , Large TFT-LCD (?9? Around 95% Market Share) & Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9? Around 5% Market Share)



Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea & Other Regions



Application: Notebook PC, 9?Tablet PC, Mini-Note PC, LCD Monitor, LCD TV, Public Display & Mobile Phones, Automotive Displays etc





This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global TFT-LCD Market for the period 2019 - 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around n- no. of tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain.



What are the market factors described in the report?



- Analysis Tool: The Global TFT-LCD Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter's five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.



-Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.



-Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.



The study includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025, which will be useful to industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and anyone looking for key industry data in easily accessible documentation. Make clearly presented reports valuable resources Tables and graphs.





Some extract from Table of Contents

- Overview of Global TFT-LCD Market

- TFT-LCD Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

- TFT-LCD Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

- TFT-LCD Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

- TFT-LCD Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

- TFT-LCD Competitive Situation and Trends

- Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

- Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [, Large TFT-LCD (?9? Around 95% Market Share) & Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9? Around 5% Market Share)]

- Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of TFT-LCD

- Global TFT-LCD Manufacturing Cost Analysis

- The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global TFT-LCD market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global TFT-LCD market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global TFT-LCD market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



