The research report analyzes the key trends that influence the face masks market and profiles over 10 leading suppliers of face masks. This market is driven by customized products, lifestyle changes, ease of use, and an increasing number of beauty retailers.

Global Face Mask Market

The global face mask market has seen a significant growth owing to the increasing importance of the skin for improving appearance. In addition, the availability of the innovative products that are ranging from superior brands to economy in the industry is increasing the selling of face mask products across the globe. However, increasing consciousness about the skin for enhancing appearance, the requirement for face creams also increasing at the rapid pace. In addition to this, availability of customized skin products, ease of use, lifestyle changes, and the growing number of beauty retailers are also some of the other factors that are contributing to the growth of the global face mask market. On the other side hand, the global face mask market faces certain challenges such as health issues and others. Advanced beauty treatments are also attracting the huge number of people which is hampering the growth of the global face mask industry.

The global face masks market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.37 billion by 2025, expanding at a significant CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.The global facial mask market size has recently witnessed considerable expansion across all the geographical regions. Rising requirement for convenient and affordable personal care products that cure skin related issues such as acne/blemishes, anti-ageing, dullness, and skin dehydration is expected to offer a favorable scope in boosting the face masks market size over the years ahead.

Thus, face mask is one of the easiest way to get natural and healthier skin in a shirt period of time. Moreover, the advantages advices by the new skin care products that comprises advanced treatment solutions which are available for different types of skin is one of the major factors expected to contribute to the growth of the global face mask market over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing penetration of new service providers in the global face mask market offers the huge number of opportunities to boost the global face mask market over the forecast period.

The global face mask market segmentation can be done with the help of several factors such as type of packaging, type, distribution channel, and geographical regions. In terms of type of packaging, the market is fragmented into sachets, tubes, containers, jar, and others. Out of these, tubes segment is accounted for a substantial market share in the year 2018, owing to the growing demand for tube-packaged face masks from the customers. In terms of type, the global face mask market is fragmented into natural ingredient mask, self-healing or thermal mask, clay mask, peel-off mask, warm oil mask, cream mask, and others. Out of these, the peel-off masks segment is accounted for one of the highest market share in 2018, owing to the rising product demand as it is easy to use and also deliver better results. On considering the distribution channel, the face mask market is divided into direct selling, speciality stores, pharmacy anddrug stores, retail and hypermarkets, internet retailing, beauty salons, and others. By geographical regions, the global face mask market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. However, Asia Pacific region is dominated for the largest market size, particularly for skin brightening products.

Wide number of face masks brands are available to the consumers. Well-established brands offered by key players including L'Oréal S.A., THE FACE SHOP Co., Ltd. and Sephora USA, Inc collectively hold a significant face masks market share globally. The local brands on the contrary have constituted a low face masks market share, but have been witnessing a high market penetration at the regional and country levels. Mary Kay Inc, Amorepacific Corporation and TONYMOLY Co., Ltd. are few of the regional companies, which are gaining popularity at the regional and country level, as they are offering face masks at affordable rates. Emergence of the regional players is one of the key influential reasons that are considered to enhance the global facial mask market size in the future.

Key segments of the global face masks market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Clay mask

Natural ingredient mask

Peel off mask

Sheet mask

Cream mask

Warm oil mask

Concern Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Acne/Blemishes

Dullness

Brightening/Fairness

Others

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Tubes

Sachets

Containers/Jars

Packaging type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Online

Offline

Specialty stores

Supermarket and hypermarket

Drug stores

Beauty salons

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy

Asia Pacific India Japan China South Korea

Central and South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa

