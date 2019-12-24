The global privileged identity management market accounted to US$ 1496.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 % during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 16331.6 Mn by 2027.

GlobalPrivileged Identity Management Marketduring the past few years. The privileged identity management market is mostly driven by factors such as increasing trend of BYOD and increasing spending on security solutions. With the increasing usage of mobile devices and tablets, it has given rise to many identification issues.

Employees can access confidential information such as corporate emails, financial database, and other business information using these devices. Businesses are highly focused on investing for security solutions to restrict employees from misusing confidential data through fraudulent activities. Also, increased use of portable devices has made corporate networks more susceptible to hacking. Hence, companies are adopting privileged identity management solutions to secure their network and provide safe access.

Global Privileged identity management Market Company Profiles

BeyondTrust Corporation

CA Technologies

Centrify

Cyberark

Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

One Identity LLC.

Thycotic

Zoho (ManageEngine)

The growing popularity of BYOD and mobile devices to have a noteworthy impact on the privileged identity management market With the increasing need for seamless connectivity between the corporate network and the employees, employs use personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access the company’s database and confidential information. The increasing adoption of bring your own device has led to the increased access and storage of critical information, which has further increased the need for data protection. The rising employee mobility has led to the increased use of mobile devices. These devices are not generally secured, and it’s easy for hackers to access to mobile devices and gain unauthorized access to corporate networks, which may lead to fraudulent activities and misuse of corporate and business-critical data.

With the increasing threat of data breaches, the businesses are adopting privileged identity management solutions to secure the network and to provide secure access to confidential information. Increasing adoption of BYOD is one of the key factor fuelling the global privileged identity management market and are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of privileged identity management market during the forecast period.

The privileged identity management services help the organizations to mitigate the risk of insider attacks and enables the organizations to provide access to resources without providing them authority to see or alter the sensitive data. As the IT infrastructure is shifting from on-premise to hybrid the demand for privileged identity management services is increasing across various sectors such as IT andTelecom and BFSI. Several prominent market players such as IBM Corporation and Microsoft are focusing on providing enhanced privileged identity management services and solutions to help organizations in controlling and securing the accounts and reducing the risk insider attacks. The increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions, changing IT infrastructure, and the emergence of intelligence based privileged identity management solutions are the significant factors that are supporting the growth of privileged identity management services and solutions.

Rising trends in the integration of privileged identity management solutions with other security solutions

With the increasing business need and advancements in security solutions, vendors are integrating other security solutions with privileged identity management solution. The integration with other security solutions such as event manager and identity manager enables better control such as better provisioning and de-provisioning, total access control, and password management. Vendors are also integrating forensic solutions to enable investigate user behaviors and provide a more granular approach. Factors such as these have driven the major privileged identity management vendors such as BeyondTrust, CA Technologies, and IBM to provide solutions that allow easy integration. For instance, solutions from CA Technologies provide integration capability with CA Security Management Solutions, thus providing benefits such as rapid provisioning and de-provisioning. Therefore, vendors have a huge opportunity by integrating other security solutions to privileged identity management solutions.

