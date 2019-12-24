Global Air Knife report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Air Knife market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“Air Knife Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by Air Knife industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The Air Knife market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global Air Knife Capacity, Production (K Units), Global Air Knife Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

Air knife is a metal tube with an inlet to allow for the connection of an air source, and a long, continuous slit to provide a high velocity and high impact air stream. It is a tool used to blow off liquid or debris from products as they travel on conveyors. Air knives are normally used in manufacturing or as the first step in a recursive recycling process to separate lighter or smaller particles from other components for use in later or subsequent steps, post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning, part of component cleaning. The knife consists of a high-intensity, uniform sheet of laminar airflow sometimes known as streamline flow.Air Knife Systems utilize compressed air for industrial applications that include drying, removing excess oils and liquids, dust blow off, and cooling. Though they have many different applications, common uses are removing dust, industrial debris and liquids typically found following a wash, rinse or product filling operation.

Air Knife market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Air Knife report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and Air Knife market structure.

Air Knife Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

EXAIR

Vortec

ACI

Vortron

MeechInternational

Simco

Secomak

Streamtek

Paxton

AiRTX

Scope of Air Knife Market Report:

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international industry situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for air knife industry. Attracted by the market potential, more and more companies have entered into air knives industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. Air knife demand has a certain space for now, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to technology barrier and excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

Based on product types, aluminum and stainless steel air knives are the most commonly used air knife products. They composed of the most market share, plastic air knives do exist based on special needs, while in very small market share.

The worldwide market for Air Knife is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 96 million US$ in 2024, from 63 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Air Knife in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Air Knife Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Aluminum Air Knife

Stainless Steel Air Knife

Other

Market by Application:

Food Processing and Packaging

Industrial Application

Electronics

Other

