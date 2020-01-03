NEWS »»»
Data Center Storage Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.
Data Center Storage Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Data Center Storage Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in IT Services,Internet Services and Infrastructure,Software and Services Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Data Center Storage Market. Industry researcher project Data Center Storage market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 27.19% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of AI in enterprises.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for Non-Volatile Memory Express-enabled storage solutions from data center operators.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high initial costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations.
The shift of preference from the legacy protocols like SAS/SATA to the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-enabled storage solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of global data center storage market size. NVMe protocol helps in accelerating data transfer between the processing system and SSDs over a high-speed Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCLe) bus. Backed with PCLe interface, NVMe-enabled SSD can connect to the host computer and achieve higher speeds when compared to the SATA interface. Unlike traditional storage solutions, NVMe-enabled SSDs have better storage as well as operational advantages. They consume less power and offer reduced latency along with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS). Such benefits are driving data center operators to adopt NVMe-enabled storage solutions in data centers. This is expected to support the growth of the global data center storage market size at a CAGR of more than 28% during 2019-2023.
