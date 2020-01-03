Data Center Storage Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Data Center Storage Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Data Center Storage Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in IT Services,Internet Services and Infrastructure,Software and Services Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Data Center Storage Market. Industry researcher project Data Center Storage market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 27.19% during the period 2020-2023.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14115474

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of AI in enterprises.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for Non-Volatile Memory Express-enabled storage solutions from data center operators.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high initial costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations.

About Data Center Storage market

The shift of preference from the legacy protocols like SAS/SATA to the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-enabled storage solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of global data center storage market size. NVMe protocol helps in accelerating data transfer between the processing system and SSDs over a high-speed Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCLe) bus. Backed with PCLe interface, NVMe-enabled SSD can connect to the host computer and achieve higher speeds when compared to the SATA interface. Unlike traditional storage solutions, NVMe-enabled SSDs have better storage as well as operational advantages. They consume less power and offer reduced latency along with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS). Such benefits are driving data center operators to adopt NVMe-enabled storage solutions in data centers. This is expected to support the growth of the global data center storage market size at a CAGR of more than 28% during 2019-2023.

Data Center Storage Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Growing deployment of edge computing

The high volume of data generated from end-user industries such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy has increased the demand for technologically advanced edge platforms. Many vendors in the market are developing more advanced edge platforms to improve the data management capabilities of their clients at the edge of the network. The growing deployment of edge computing is expected to increase the demand for storage solutions for data centers.

High initial costs

The high costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations is expected to hinder the growth of the global data center storage market. Such costs are considered to be recurring, including the regular expenditure on maintenance and operation. This has prompted companies to shut down their on-premises data centers and is discouraging newer enterprises to enter the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the data center storage market size during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market fairly concentrated with few companies occupying the market share. Companies such as Dell Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP have intensified the competition. Factors such as the increasing demand for Non-Volatile Memory Express-enabled storage solutions and the growing deployment of edge computing will provide significant growth opportunities for data center storage solution providers. Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP¸ Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and NetAPP Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at -https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14115474

The Data Center Storage market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Data Center Storage market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Data Center Storage market space are-

Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., NetAPP Inc.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Data Center Storage market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Data Center Storage market.

Global Data Center Storage Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Data Center Storage market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

Purchase this report (Price2500 USD for a single-user license)@https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14115474

Table of Contents included in Data Center Storage Market 2020 Report -

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challengesAnd Many More Parts Covered.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Data Center Storage Market will reach CAGR of 27.19% in 2023, Current Position of key Vendors by Their Size & Share in IT Services,Internet Services and Infrastructure,Software and Services sector