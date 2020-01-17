When entertainment man ‘Ike Mann’ started listening to music, little did he know that in the future he would have the pleasure of working with some of his favourite artists/media personalities. Born in the 80’s, Ike grew up in a decade where hip hop, R&B and urban genres were becoming commonplace. Rap was especially successful in the latter part of the decade with the advent of the golden age of hip hop. These urban genres — particularly rap and hip hop — would continue their rise in popularity through the 1990s and 2000s.



Ike’s first rap record that he purchased, was Ice Cube’s debut studio album ‘AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted’. Growing up listening to a range of artists from different genres including Pop, Dance and others; Ike’s love for music grew and has since worked with a number of public figures, musicians, sports and media personalities from all over the globe.



Gaining inspiration from working with publicists, managers and agents, Ike began to gain experience in the entertainment/sports world and rub shoulders with prime figures within those industries.



Having an ear for talent, Ike began to attend a number of unsigned talent shows throughout the UK. In addition to this he frequently scoured the internet through a number of online platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud, looking for talent that he could work with.

Isla Wolfe - an independent Birmingham UK based artist, writer and producer, came to Ike's attention. Growing up in family of musicians, Isla spent her younger years immersed in the live music industry and this inspired her to start singing and teaching herself to play every instrument she could get her hands on. Influenced mainly by neo soul, R&B, trap and hip-hop, Isla is producing, writing, recording and engineering her own music completely independently.



Although Ike has met and worked with many public figures on his journey, he remains grounded.



“It’s interesting meeting and working with those in the public eye, because you get an insight into what they are like as a person when the cameras are off. Most of them are just normal people like you and I”.



Ike can be found on Instagram: @ikemann123

