Green chelates agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning.

AkzoNobel

BASF

Dow Chemical

Kemira

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Innospec

Jungbunzlauer Suisse.

Green Chelating Agents Market Segment by Type covers:

Sodium Gluconate

Ethylenediamine-N

N'-Disuccinic Acid

L-Glutamic Acid N

N-Diacetic Acid

Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid

Others

Green Chelating Agents Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Cleaners

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Agrochemiclas

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The use of green chelates as a naturalagricultural nutrientwill drive the growth prospects for the Global green chelating agents market in the forthcoming years. The growing use ofagrochemicalsdue to the economic development witnessed in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, increasing disposable income of its citizens, and changes in the standard of living, will drive the growth in demand for green chelating agents. In addition, a large number of agrochemical manufacturers are increasingly adopting green chelating agents to produce high-quality food items, formulating effectivemicronutrientsfor crops, and enhancing their uptake. Additionally, to address the environmental issues and their impacts the coming years will also witness an increased demand for eco-friendly chelating agents from the agrochemicals industry, which will consequently drive market growth., Europe accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the market's growth in the region is the increasing consumer awareness and stringent water resource protection laws. Moreover, as the maturity of the market for conventional chelating agents such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid tetrasodium salt (EDTA), will also drive the growth of the market for green chelating agents in this region.

What will the marketgrowth rateof Green Chelating Agents market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe Global Green Chelating Agents market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Green Chelating Agents market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Green Chelating Agentsmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Green Chelating Agents market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Green Chelating Agents market?

What are the Green Chelating Agents market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Green Chelating Agentsindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Green Chelating Agentsmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Green Chelating Agents industries?

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Green Chelating Agents market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Green Chelating Agents market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Green Chelating Agents market.

