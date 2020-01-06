Medical Wearables Market by Top International Players are Nokia Technologies, Fitbit, Inc., Monica Healthcare Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co., VitalConnect, LifeWatch, Xiaomi, Activinsights Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Misfit Forecast till 2026

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide will be the foremost factor driving the global medical wearables market size during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of chronic diseases is likely to rise by 57% by 2020, with cardiovascular disorders and diabetes leading the charge. Added to this are the statistics released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) which say that nearly 33% of adults globally are suffering from multiple chronic conditions. The WEF further states that existence of multiple chronic diseases can spike medical payments by 100% and can therefore have a crippling effect on the economy.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Wearables Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Nokia Technologies

Fitbit, Inc.

Monica Healthcare Inc.

Drägerwerk AG and Co.

VitalConnect

LifeWatch

Xiaomi

Activinsights Ltd.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Misfit

Privacy Concerns May Hinder Market Growth

Medical wearables essentially require the internet and Bluetooth technology to transmit health data to patients or doctors. This factor makes these devices vulnerable to cyberattacks, the incidence of which is rising fast. As a result, critical data can be lost or misused, putting the lives of patients on the line. Scepticism regarding privacy and security of information are, therefore, valid and can thus prove to be a major roadblock for the medical wearables market growth in the forecast period. Apart from privacy concerns, these machines suffer from other limitations as well. For example, these devices have an insufficient battery life and since they operate on Bluetooth, the battery drains even more quickly. This high dependence on battery will be a critical challenge for this market.

