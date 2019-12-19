This Report Provides overview of "Dental Implants Market" 2019 in global region. Also elaborate Company Competition, Market demand, Regional Forecast, Marketing & Price and also New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.



EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.



There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.



, 5. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.



,TheGlobal Dental Implants market is valued at 4590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Dental Implants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

BandB Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Hospital

Dental Clinic

To study and analyze the global Dental Implants market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Dental Implants market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Dental Implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Dental Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

