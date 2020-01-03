Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Report (2020-2023) focuses on global major leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market players with information such as company profiles, contact information. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Environment Analysis, Macroeconomic Analysis of Upstream and downstream industry, Raw Materials Sources, Development Trend, and Analysis by Regions, Product Type and Applications is also carried out.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is accounted for $1459.56 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $17026.74 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 42.0%from 2016 to 2023.

The main factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for data protection and disaster recovery, highly scalable solutions and increased usage for virtualization. However, drawback of bundled solutions is the major factor hindering the market. In addition, growing acceptance of hyper convergence solutions in coming years would be a significant growth opportunity for the market.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market 2020 Overview:

Hyper-convergence is a software-centric design that tightly integrates compute, storage and virtualization resources in a single system. A hyper-converged system allows the integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common tool set. Hyper-converged systems can be expanded through the addition of nodes to the base unit.

Most hyper-converged systems require a minimum of three hardware nodes for high availability. A grouping of nodes is known as a cluster.The market for the data protection application is having a steady growth during the forecast period.

Multifold increase in the system and user-generated data leads to the rising concern for data backup and security issues, especially among IT, financial, and government sectors which, in turn, derives the data protection applications of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market. A simple HCI system can offer protection, integrated data backup, and disaster recovery solution, without having IT specialists to rely on dedicated/separate systems for such purposes. The APAC region is predictable to play a key role in the hyper-converged infrastructure market and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

This is due to the rising demand for virtual environment-based applications and strengthening software controlled unified system deploying the tasks of server, storage, networking, and virtualization services.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market:

Atlantis Computing, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Gridstore, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, SimpliVity Corporation, Maxta Inc., Nimboxx Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3, Scale Computing, NetApp, DataCore Software Corporation and Vmware Inc

The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

The Scope of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

