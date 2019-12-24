Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Smart Door Locks Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Smart Door Locks Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

Smart door locks are automatic key-less locks that are installed on the doors and they are operated by various applications through smartphone. These locks provide real time information about individual's access and can be operated by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, bio-metric and electromagnetic sensors. Owing to growing number of smart homes and smart city projects, the demand for smart door locks are expected to exhibit sound growth during foretasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Urban Population, Growing Digitization and Smartphone Penetration and Rise in Construction of Smart Apartment.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



ASSA ABLOY [Sweden], Samsung [South Korea], Allegion [Ireland], Kwikset [United States], MIWA Lock [Japan], Master Lock [United States], Guangdong Be-Tech [China], Adel [China], August Home Inc [United States], Honeywell [United States], Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence [China], Tenon Group [India], Locstar Technology Co., Ltd [United States] and Shenzhen Probuck Technologies Co. Ltd. [China]



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Smart Door Locks Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Smart Door Locks segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Electronic Cipher Locks, Fingerprint Locks, Remote Locks, Bio-metric Based Smart Locks, Face Recognition Door Locks, Magnetic Strip Door Locks, Palm Recognition Door Locks, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Other), Connectivity Technology (Mobile App Based, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)

Market Drivers

Rising Urban Population

Growing Digitization and Smartphone Penetration

Market Trend

Rising Adoption in Non-Residential Application

Finger Print Locks are in Demand Owing to Their Reliability

Restraints

High Material Cost

Risk of Intrusion and Technology Breach

Opportunities

Growth in Commercial and Hospitality Sector and People Inclination Towards Smart Home Solutions in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Non-Functional in Case of Power Outage and Lack of Technology Awareness in Rural Area

The regional analysis of Global Smart Door Locks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Door Locks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Door Locks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Smart Door Locks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Door Locks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Door Locks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Door Locks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



