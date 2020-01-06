NEWS »»»
Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.
Global "Mercaptoacetic Acid Market "2020report provides key statistics on the market status of the Mercaptoacetic Acid Manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Mercaptoacetic Acid Industry.
Mercaptoacetic Acid, also known as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid.Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents.Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures. Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others.
Mercaptoacetic Acid market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Arkema,Bruno Bock,Merck,Sasaki Chemical,Daicel,Ever Flourish Chemical,Swan Chemical,Ruchang Mining,QingDao Lnt,HiMedia Laboratories.
And More……
market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new (Global ) study.
