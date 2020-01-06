Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Mercaptoacetic Acid, also known as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid.Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents.Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures. Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others.

Mercaptoacetic Acid market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Arkema,Bruno Bock,Merck,Sasaki Chemical,Daicel,Ever Flourish Chemical,Swan Chemical,Ruchang Mining,QingDao Lnt,HiMedia Laboratories.

market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new (Global ) study.

Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Segment by Type covers:

High Purity Grade ( less than 99%)

Technical Grade ( 80%-99%)

Low Purity Grade ( greater than 80%)

Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hair Careand and Cosmetic Product

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of theMercaptoacetic Acid MarketReport:

For industry structure analysis, the Mercaptoacetic Acid is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.Europe occupied 32.02% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America, which respectively have around 29.18% of the Global total industry.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mercaptoacetic Acid producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The worldwide market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2020, according to a new (Global ) study.

