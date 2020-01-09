The report titled global CMOS Image Sensors market brings an analytical view of the market performance in the global as well as the regional scenario. In a detailed chapter-wise format, the study figures out various aspects corresponding to the international and local CMOS Image Sensors market.

Market Overview

The CMOS image sensors market is expected to reach at a cagr of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024. The growing trend of consumer electronics usage in various applications will drive the CMOS image sensors market in the forecast period.

- CMOS sensor is comparatively cheaper than its competitive technology, CCD (Charged-Coupled Device). CMOS technology has been able to produce high-quality images with continuous innovations in this field. It provides faster capture speeds while delivering high-quality images, making them suitable for a variety of applications. The technology has been witnessing high adoption rate across several industry sectors. CMOS imaging is trending to become the dominant imaging technology.

- Increased adoption of automation is also affecting the growth of the CMOS image sensor market. Machine vision systems are being widely employed in several industries, mainly manufacturing. The adoption of machine vision systems is expected to increase during the forecast period, in turn increasing the demand for CMOS sensors.

- For instance, the strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.

- The major challenge for the CMOS image sensor market would be its competition with the CCD sensor, which has now started diminishing due to the advancement in CMOS image sensors.

Scope of the Report

CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensors is an optical technology which is used in machine vision for robots, in OCR (optical character recognition), that can enhance the satellite photographs and radar images. They are also used in digital cameras, CCTV cameras, barcode readers, among others.

Key Market Trends

Application in Consumer Electronics Holds the Significant Share

- Cameras have evolved continuously since their inception. With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, the usage of cameras has increased in the last decade.

- The demand for CMOS technology is growing exponentially as smartphone makers aim to upgrade cameras in their models. The need for a high-quality image is driving the growth of this technology. The automotive camera market has established itself as a critical growth market for CMOS.

- The trend for dual and 3D cameras will also have a significant impact on CMOS volumes. New applications such as telescopic lens drones, robots, virtual reality, and augmented reality are ready to rejuvenate this emblematic market.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

- North America holds the largest share of the CMOS sensor market globally. This region is segmented into United States of America and Canada.

- Automation in this US is highly evolved. Industrial automation is one of the primary applications in this country, where the growth of CMOS sensors is high. Traffic and surveillance systems and automotive contribute the maximum to the demand for CMOS image sensors in the market.

- The advent of self-driving cars and advanced driver assistance systems has also contributed to increased deployment of cameras. ADAS systems are expected to hold a significant share of this market, with CMOS sensors being its primary choice. The ADAS trend is increasing pressure on vendors to provide sensors beyond their current technical capabilities. Image analysis is the new frontier, and early usage of artificial intelligence is catching people’s imagination.

Competitive Landscape

The major players include STMicroelectronics N.V, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Canon Inc., Omnivision Technologies Inc., Aptina Imaging Corporation, and others. The market is fragmented since there is major competition among players. Hence, the market concentration will be low.

- July 2018 - Sony launched the IMX586, stacked CMOS design which leaps the image quality by ascending the resolution to 48 megapixels which according to the company is the highest in the entire industry. This is expected to attract many consumers and compel its competitors to invest.

