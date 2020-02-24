Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Yrc Worldwide In (YRCW, USAK, RRTS, HTZ, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Roadrunner Trans ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

Hertz Global Hol follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yrc Worldwide In and will alert subscribers who have YRCW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.