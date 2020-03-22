Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (NYCB, CASH, WSFS, TRST, BNCL)
Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Ny Comm Bancorp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Meta Financial G with a CE of $1,000. Wsfs Financial ranks third highest with a CE of $724.
Trustco Bank Ny follows with a CE of $613, and Beneficial Banco rounds out the top five with a CE of $558.
