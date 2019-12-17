Shares of Green Dot Corp-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry (GDOT, FCFS, EZPW, WRLD, COF)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Green Dot Corp-A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 943.1%. Following is Firstcash Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,142.4%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,965.6%.

World Acceptance follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,902.9%, and Capital One Fina rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,529.8%.

