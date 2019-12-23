Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (KIRK, BBBY, PIR, HVT, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Pier 1 Imports ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

