Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (HVT, AAN, WSM, BBBY, PIR)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Haverty Furnitur ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,565.4%. Aaron'S Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,758.9%. Williams-Sonoma ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,992.2%.

Bed Bath &Beyond follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,406.0%, and Pier 1 Imports rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,186.7%.

