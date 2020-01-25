Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (BBBY, WSM, PIR, KIRK, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks highest with a CE of $724. Williams-Sonoma is next with a CE of $390. Pier 1 Imports ranks third highest with a CE of $135.

Kirkland'S Inc follows with a CE of $80, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a CE of $79.

